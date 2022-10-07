Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

CCRN stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

