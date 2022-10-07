Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,071,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $134.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,182. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

