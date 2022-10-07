Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.70.

CCK stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Crown has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 5,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,524 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Crown by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after acquiring an additional 656,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 629,607 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

