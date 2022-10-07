Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches One Day Volume of $247,957.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Cryptonovae token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $247,957.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae was first traded on November 1st, 2020. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,440,042 tokens. The official website for Cryptonovae is cryptonovae.com. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @crypto_novae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonovae’s official message board is cryptonovae.medium.com. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonovae (YAE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cryptonovae has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,440,042.06 in circulation. The last known price of Cryptonovae is 0.03257172 USD and is down -16.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,567.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptonovae.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

