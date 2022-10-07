Crypviser Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2,723.00 (CVNX)

Crypviser (CVNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. Crypviser has a total market cap of $2,723.00 and approximately $10,998.00 worth of Crypviser was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypviser token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypviser has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypviser alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Crypviser Token Profile

Crypviser’s genesis date was May 19th, 2017. Crypviser’s total supply is 31,000,000 tokens. Crypviser’s official Twitter account is @cvnxgov. The Reddit community for Crypviser is https://reddit.com/r/crypviser and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crypviser’s official website is cvnx.app. The official message board for Crypviser is crypviser.medium.com.

Crypviser Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypviser (CVNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypviser has a current supply of 31,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypviser is 0.00948458 USD and is down -10.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $364.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cvnx.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypviser directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypviser should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypviser using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypviser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypviser and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.