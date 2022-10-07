CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.63

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.63 and last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 31418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,344,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,023,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

