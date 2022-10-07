CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

CVR Partners Price Performance

CVR Partners stock opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $179.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $10.05 per share. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 138.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CVR Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVR Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

