CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
CVR Partners stock opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $179.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $10.05 per share. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 138.91%.
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
