Cypress Capital Group Buys Shares of 4,111 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

