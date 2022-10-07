Cypress Capital Group Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $285,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $112,597,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Guggenheim cut their price target on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.16 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

