Cypress Capital Group Has $552,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $75.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

