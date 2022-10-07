Cypress Capital Group Invests $383,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,339,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,960,000 after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ventas by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 71,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 809,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 73,046 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

