Cypress Capital Group Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.