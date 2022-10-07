Cypress Capital Group Sells 13 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,215.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,186.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2,113.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,649.59 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

