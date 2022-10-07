Cypress Capital Group Sells 45 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Cintas Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $410.61 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.