Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,869,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 40,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $274.83 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.92 and a 200-day moving average of $269.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

