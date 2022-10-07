Daniel P. Cronin Sells 2,476 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $80,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CEM stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $32.14. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,189. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 59.7% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 132,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

