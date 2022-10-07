Daniel P. Cronin Sells 2,476 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $80,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance
Shares of CEM stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $32.14. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,189. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
