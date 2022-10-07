DAO1 (DAO1) Price Tops $0.0372 on Exchanges

DAO1 (DAO1) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. DAO1 has a total market capitalization of $29,067.72 and approximately $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO1 token can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAO1 has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO1 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DAO1

DAO1’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. The official website for DAO1 is www.dao1.org. The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/dao1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAO1’s official Twitter account is @dao1official and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO1’s official message board is dao1official.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DAO1

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO1 (DAO1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DAO1 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DAO1 is 0.03723542 USD and is up 7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dao1.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.