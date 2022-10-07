Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:VFL opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $14.30.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
