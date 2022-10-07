Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VFL opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.