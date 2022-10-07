Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DROOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Deliveroo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 164 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deliveroo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.75.

Shares of DROOF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

