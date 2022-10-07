DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. 57,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,741. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

