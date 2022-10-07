Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.00

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.40), with a volume of 35745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.42).

The company has a market cap of £24.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.61.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

