Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target to €110.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arkema from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arkema from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.38.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arkema has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $152.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

