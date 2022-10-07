Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $18.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Tronox stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.87. Tronox has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Tronox by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tronox by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Tronox by 69.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Tronox by 6.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tronox by 117.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

