DGPayment (DGP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $381,950.49

DGPayment (DGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One DGPayment token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DGPayment has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. DGPayment has a total market cap of $381,950.49 and $551,158.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DGPayment alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DGPayment

DGPayment launched on April 14th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 tokens. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DGPayment

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment (DGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DGPayment has a current supply of 350,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DGPayment is 0.0061009 USD and is up 15.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,558.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dgpaytech.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DGPayment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DGPayment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DGPayment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DGPayment and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.