Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.