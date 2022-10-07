Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1,183.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after buying an additional 1,399,946 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Down 4.2 %

AMT stock traded down $8.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,013. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $193.41 and a 12 month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

