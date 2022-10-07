Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $674,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.03. 2,057,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.17.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

