Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.38.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.5% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 36,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 20.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $95.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.