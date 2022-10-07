DNB Markets Lowers SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Danske raised shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on SalMar ASA from 639.00 to 610.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SalMar ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $658.33.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

