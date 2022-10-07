DOGGY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153,385.00 (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. DOGGY has a market cap of $1.62 million and $153,385.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DOGGY has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001843 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.01623281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00032368 BTC.

DOGGY Token Profile

DOGGY is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2021. DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 tokens. DOGGY’s official website is cryptodoggies.io. DOGGY’s official Twitter account is @thedoggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DOGGY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOGGY (DOGGY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DOGGY has a current supply of 4,040,124,309.8075. The last known price of DOGGY is 0.00040046 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $193,028.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptodoggies.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

