Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.55

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.55 and last traded at $64.88, with a volume of 11866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.88.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 25.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

