Doma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,977,090 shares in the company, valued at $38,861,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 499,762 shares of company stock worth $356,296. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Doma by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 195,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 142,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of Doma stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Doma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Doma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

