Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $385.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $430.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Domino’s Pizza from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $426.32.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $324.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $300.63 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.27.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

