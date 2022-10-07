Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.37. 2,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Drax Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.1782 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

