Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.78. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 82 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,266 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,066,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 76,029 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 512.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 212,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 177,820 shares during the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

See Also

