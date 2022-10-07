Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $113.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.10.
DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Duke Energy
Duke Energy Price Performance
Duke Energy stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $90.65 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
