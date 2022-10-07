Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 351,400 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 1,264.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.39% of MoneyGram International worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,176,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,256,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

MoneyGram International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 18,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.87.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

