Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 21,682 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $60.34. 25,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,451. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.