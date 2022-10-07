Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,228 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,695,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 307,750 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,328 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

Shares of CTXS remained flat at $103.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 68.95%. The business had revenue of $859.52 million during the quarter.

About Citrix Systems

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.