Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.97 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Stock Down 3.5 %

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D'amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

NYSE:APH traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 54,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

