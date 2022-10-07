Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.84 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $47.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,156.05. 1,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,179. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,081.67 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,253.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,255.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.