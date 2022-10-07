Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,618 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.4% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe stock traded down $11.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.91. The company had a trading volume of 119,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,260. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.50 and a 200 day moving average of $393.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

