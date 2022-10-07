Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 128,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock remained flat at $32.01 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.