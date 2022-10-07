Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.22. The stock had a trading volume of 54,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,910. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.99 and a 200-day moving average of $239.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

