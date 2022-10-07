Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,019 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,219,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,138,000 after buying an additional 160,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,568,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.02. 3,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,505. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.