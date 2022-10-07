Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,717 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $11.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.98. 62,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,022. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.58. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

