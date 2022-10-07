Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,299 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $28.77. 640,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,642,922. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

