Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.18. 51,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,033. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

