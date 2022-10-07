Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.35. 98,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $57.42 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

