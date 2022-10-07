Eads & Heald Wealth Management Makes New $626,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,705 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after buying an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after buying an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,815,866. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.26. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

